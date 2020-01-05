Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler Prove to Be Your New Comedy Dream Team at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:26 PM

Should Tina Fey be worried?!

Taylor Swift proved herself to be a worthy comedic partner for Amy Poehler at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night when the unexpected pairing took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Motion Picture, which went to Missing Link

The "Lover" singer began their on-stage bit by saying, "Amy and I are excited about this next category because we both love animation." The Parks and Recreation star, however, was not OK with the 30-year-old superstar speaking on her behalf, firing back, "Speak for yourself, Taylor."

So what was her issue with animated movies? "I like movies about people, by people."

Naturally, Swift asked the SNL vet who she believed makes animated movies, to which Poehler saucily responded, "Tiny mice during the night. Duh."

Swift then responded, "It makes sense," before announcing the nominees.

And just like that a new comedy dream team was born!

The world-famous pop star's track "Beautiful Ghosts" from the Cats soundtrack is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture at the ceremony, and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn was on hand to support her, though the two didn't walk the red carpet together. An insider told E! News that the couple later reunited inside The Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes ceremony.

Our source spilled that once inside, Swift, a noted Game of Thrones fan, chatted Kit Harington, while Alwyn caught up with Harington's wife, Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, before the show officially began.

