Tom Hanks Had the Best Reaction to Ricky Gervais' Monologue

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tom Hanks, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

NBC

Well, someone was not a fan of Ricky Gervais' opening monologue.

At the 2020 Golden Globes, Gervais opened the ceremony with a set that skewered Hollywood and referenced plenty of controversy over the past year.

The always-cheeky comedian's set got nervous laughter after he did a bit saying everyone in the room should be worried about Ronan Farrow, the journalist most known for his reporting on the Harvey Weinstein. But, the host didn't stop there.

"It was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly, Leaving Neverland, The Two Popes," the comedian joked. The camera then cut to America's favorite actor, Tom Hanks, who did NOT seem to feel comfortable.

This is now Gervais' fifth time hosting the Golden Globes, and any follower of his comedy knows he is one to push buttons, but Hanks' face was still an early highlight of the night.

Hanks should be smiling soon, though, since he will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award later tonight and may also take home a Golden Globes trophy for his work on A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

As for what other reactions Gervais will get out of Hollywood's finest?

We'll just have to keep tuning in to see!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

See Brad Pitt Stop for a Photography Lesson at the 2020 Golden Globes, Because Why Not

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Would Like to Personally Thank Barack Obama After Fleabag's Golden Globe Win

Kerry Washington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kerry Washington Gushes About Little Fires Everywhere and Working With Reese Witherspoon

Brian Cox, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The Succession Kiss Was the Major PDA Moment of the Golden Globes

Kate McKinnon, Ellen Degeneres, 2020 Golden Globes, Show

Kate McKinnon's Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres at the 2020 Golden Globes Was Beyond Inspiring

Brian Cox, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The Successor Has Been Named: Brian Cox Takes Home His First Golden Globes Award

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her "Husband Mark" During Hilarious 2020 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Tom Hanks
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.