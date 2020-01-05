Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Golden Globes

Instagram

2020 awards season has officially begun! That's right, thanks to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, our favorite A-listers from film and TV have come together tonight.

With so many stars in one place, we're just itching for a behind-the-scenes moment. That's why we've turned to social media in order to see what our favorite celebrities are up to during and after the Golden Globes.

We're talking all the best snaps from the red carpet, inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel and more (and we have them all for you below).

In fact, without social media, we'd likely miss some of the best BTS moments from the big night. Case in point: If it wasn't for Instagram and Twitter, we might've missed Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman's twinning moment. What about Kerry Washington's side-eye while waiting in line to enter the red carpet?

Honestly, missing these moments would've been such a shame! 

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celebs accounts—and we'll be adding more throughout the night. So, be sure to check out the pics below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 Golden Globes:

Golden Globes, Instagram

Instagram

Bebe Rexha

"@instylemagazine #goldenglobes"

Golden Globes, Instagram

Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

The married couple shares a laugh ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes, Red Carpet, Instagram

Instagram

Billy Porter

The Pose actor says, "Hello!" to Mario Lopez while on the red carpet.

Golden Globes, Red Carpet, Instagram

Instagram

Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum waits in a long line while heading into the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes, Instagram

Instagram

Gillian Anderson & Olivia Colman

The X-Files actress has a twinning moment with the Oscar winner!

Golden Globes, Red Carpet, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez gives us a closer look at J.Lo's red carpet look.

Golden Globes, Red Carpet, Instagram

Instagram

Kristen Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star struts down the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes, Red Carpet, Instagram

Instagram

Nick Viall

The former Bachelor takes a selfie at the awards show!

What has been your favorite moment from the Golden Globes? Be sure to let us know!

