Ramy Youssef Wins His First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

And tonight, Ramy Youssef is going home a winner in the category: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy. The 28-year-old actor just earned a 2020 Golden Globe award for his role on the Hulu series, Ramy. In fact, it marks his first nomination and win at the ceremony.

Considering how much praise he's received over the show and its moving story line, it only makes sense that he'd take home the coveted prize at the star-studded ceremony. And leave it to the funny man to crack a few jokes during his acceptance speech, which was still very much heartwarming and inspiring.

"Thank you so much so I would like to thank my god, Allahu akbar," he said, holding up his golden statue with a huge smile on his face. "This is thanks to god and to Hulu. Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show. Everyone is like, 'Is this an editor?'"