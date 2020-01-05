The Stars of Big Little Lies Reunite on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:25 PM
They're baaaaccck...Well, sort of.
The ladies of Big Little Lies made a fun appearance on the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globe awards on Sunday night and looked absolutely stunning as they posed for photos. Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley all attended the event and celebrated their many nominations, some for the hit HBO show, now no longer in the limited series category after two seasons.
The show is up for three big awards tonight, including Best Television Series - Drama, Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series for Nicole, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nomination for Meryl.
The shows first season was also highly acclaimed and brought home four Golden Globes. Including, a Best Actress win for Nicole, a Best Supporting Actress win for Laura, a Best Supporting Actor win for Alexander Skarsgard, and a win for Best Miniseries or Television Film.
While this reunion was sweet, fans are still awaiting news of a Big Little Lies season 3. "But we could never have more fun. We are truly a family, all my buddies that I work with are like aunts to Jaya now," Laura told E! News in September. "There's no happier place to work on earth and I could not love a character more."
Most of the cast seems on board and excited about the prospect of continuing the journey, including Nicole. In an interview last summer with News Corp Australia, she shared her thoughts on a season three renewal. "I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas," she said. "But we would not do it without all of the same people involved...even the kids."
Hopefully 2020 will bring more Big Little Lies!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Marriage Story was also sure to support her BLL crew.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Those are Bulgari jewels adding that extra pizzazz to the actress' bold look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Australian actress, a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, is her usual statuesque self on the red carpet.
Article continues below
Shutterstock
Consider this another purrrfect red carpet for the actress next playing Catwoman,
Shutterstock
She's an executive producer on the Best TV Series, Drama, nominee as well as nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.
E!
Just get them to a red carpet and Renata and Celeste are totally copacetic.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?