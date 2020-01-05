Taylor Swift's Night at the 2020 Golden Globes Isn't Complete Without Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift wouldn't dream of experiencing the 2020 Golden Globes without her lover, Joe Alwyn.

The world-famous pop star's track "Beautiful Ghosts" from the Cats soundtrack is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, so it's no surprise that the British-born actor stepped out on Sunday night to support his girlfriend.

Though Taylor and Joe opted to walk the red carpet separately (wouldn't want to overshadow her shine, after all), an insider tells E! News that they reunited inside The Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes ceremony.

Our source says the 30-year-old was spotted inside chatting with Kit Harington, while Joe caught up with Kit's wife, Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, before the show officially began.