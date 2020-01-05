Taylor Swift Shines at 2020 Golden Globes in Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet

Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes and we simply cannot calm down!

The "Lover" singer, who is up for an award at the ceremony tonight, just hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in a beautiful dress from Etro with Louboutin shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The bright, colorful look was styled by her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

T.Swift is nominated in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category at the 77th Golden Globe Awards for her Cats track "Beautiful Ghosts," which she wrote alongside renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It was just last month that Swift took to social media to react to the exciting nomination. Alongside behind-the-scenes footage, Swift wrote to her fans, "I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe - it's so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I've ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA."

"I ended up spending many days on set watching the other performers do their scenes. Watching the character Victoria, played by @frankiegoestohayward inspired me so much and Beautiful Ghosts was the result," Swift continued. "Congrats to my co-writer and buddy 4 life Andrew Lloyd Webber. This is just purrfect."