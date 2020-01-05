EXCLUSIVE!

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello , Alli Rosenbloom & Holly Passalaqua | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:56 PM

We're off to the races at the 2020 Golden Globes

The who's who of Hollywood have gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for what's guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening. Ricky Gervais is emceeing the 77th annual ceremony, which recognizes achievements in 25 categories separated by 14 for film and 11 for television. 

Given the exclusivity of such a high-profile affair, not just anyone is granted access inside the Golden Globes. And that's where E! comes in handy. We're bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and beyond—all in real time. Keep scrolling for all the behind-the-scenes action the cameras can't quite catch.

Red Carpet

3:32 p.m. PST: Dakota Fanning and Kirsten Dunst run into each other while waiting in line to walk the red carpet. Dakota spots Kirsten, they embrace with a hug and kiss as the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star says, "Perfect timing!" 

3:36 p.m. PST: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's arms are linked as they arrive to The Beverly Hilton.

3:39 p.m. PST: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie make their way down the red carpet holding hands. 

4:35 p.m. PST: As Scarlett Johansson prepares to give an interview, she smiles at Colin Jost, who says, "Don't worry. I'm guarding your train."

4:38 p.m. PST: Bill Hader introduces his date for the evening, rumored girlfriend Rachel Bilson, to Brad Pitt. She smiles but looks star struck as they shake hands and exchange pleasantries. 

Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellwegger, Scarlet Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

E!

4:45 p.m. PST: Scarlett, Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger enjoy a sweet moment on the red carpet while holding hands. "Are you hanging in there?" Zellweger asks Johansson, who says she is "so nervous."

PRE-CEREMONY!

4:02 p.m. PST: Fanning finds herself inside the ballroom enjoying a glass of white wine with Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

4:09 p.m. PST: Margot Robbie and husband Tom Acklerley old hands as they stroll to the ballroom bar. He leans into her and kisses her shoulder and she smiles affectionately. They each get a specialty Moet cocktail from the bar. 

 4:16 p.m. PST: Greta Gerwig is spotted showing photos of her baby to Beanie Feldstein.

4:25 p.m. PST: Jennifer Aniston looks slightly exasperated as she walks into to the ballroom and greets both Greta and Beanie with a hug. A pal of Aniston's holds her train for her while The Morning Show star says hello to Naomi Watts.

4:33 p.m. PST: Ellen DeGeneres spots Eddie Murphy and greets him with a hug. They take a photo together and chat briefly. 

4:34 p.m. PST: Meryl Streep and Billy Porter are spotted conversing with Ana de Armas in the pit. 

Keep checking back for more updates as the Golden Globes gets underway! 

