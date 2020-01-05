Jennifer Lopez Reigns Supreme at the 2020 Golden Globes With Her Princess Ballgown

by Vannessa Jackson & Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:45 PM
All hail the queen of the carpet!
Jennifer Lopez has done it again. When it comes to red carpet fashion, no one slays a carpet quite like J.Lo. The musician and actress showed up in a stunning multi-colored ballgown by Valentino that featured a billowing white hem and larger-than-life bow that was perfectly tied up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.
Making her statement-making gown even more dazzling, the Hustlers star kept her glam classic and effortlessly elegant. She donned her signature J.Lo glow but instead of sticking to her usual long wavy hair, she opted for a chic updo with braids wrapped around her bun.
The 50-year-old icon also had the best arm candy around as she walked the red carpet with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. All in all, Jennifer looked like a million bucks, which is fitting considering she's up for a big award tonight.
The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Ramona in the hit film Hustlers.
Speaking to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Lopez recalled her role and wanted people to know she put in the work.
"I was on a pole," she quipped. "I was like, 'Please get a close-up of my face. I don't care if I look like a bat hanging upside-down, Lorene [Scafaria] make sure they know it's me, so that they didn't think it's a stunt double.' It was hard."
Shutterstock
Rodriguez chimed in, "The one great benefit is having a pole in our bedroom."
This is Jennifer's second Golden Globes nomination. She was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) in 1998 for playing Selena Quintanilla in the film Selena. J.Lo was thrilled about this year's nomination and shared her excitement on Instagram when the nominees were announced.
"Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA," she wrote. "Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!!"
The last year has been one for the books for Jennifer. At the start of 2019 she got engaged to the love of her life, was nominated for a Golden Globe and also rang her 50th birthday with an epic celebration that was attended by numerous A-List celebrities.
Shutterstock
"2019... it's the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far," she wrote alongside a sweet video recap of 2019.
She continued, "I honestly wouldn't change a thing...I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have... I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savor it, enjoy it!!!! It's the 20's. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live!"
Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got, she's still Jenny from the block! Even if J.Lo doesn't win a Golden Globe tonight, she's still going home a winner thanks to her bold and bright fashion lewk.
