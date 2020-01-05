EXCLUSIVE!

Rami Malek Reveals Secrets About His Bond Villain & Working With Daniel Craig!

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:34 PM

Rami Malek is spilling secrets about the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die!
 
The Oscar winner, who will play the newest Bond villain in the upcoming flick, opened up about his character and working with Daniel Craig during an exclusive interview with Ryan Seacrest at tonight's 2020 Golden Globes.
 
"Can you tell me briefly about your role in the Bond film?" Seacrest asked Malek, who is nominated tonight for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama for his role on Mr. Robot.
 
"He's quite unique," Malek teased.
 
"Complex?" Seacrest prodded.
 
"He's very complex," the 38-year-old actor added. "Daniel calls him misunderstood. But I had the most extraordinary time going head-to-head with that man."

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Malek continued to gush over Craig, saying, "He is a consummate professional. What is really special about that is you see these movies and I love the Bond films. On day one, going out on stage, on set in front of the lens, well, to everybody else, I actually got a Broadway version sitting in the front seat watching Bond do it first hand and there is something that it took a second to step back and go, 'What's my first line again?'"

Switching from film to TV, Malek couldn't help but give the sweetest shout-out to his Mr. Robot fans following the acclaimed shows' series finale last year.
 
"Oh, man, it's been an extraordinary period in my life," Malek said, reflecting on his character Elliot. "I meet fans all over the world who relate to this character, to this show. So the one thing I just want to say is thank you to all of you who have been a part of this for the last five years. If it's affected you in anyway, I am so happy to have been a part of your lives and to have had your love throughout all of it. I love you all.

