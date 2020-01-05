EXCLUSIVE!

Awkwafina Says She Typecasted Herself Before The Farewell at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020

If you were surprised when Awkwafina starred in The Farewell, you're not alone. In fact, Awkwafina wasn't sure it was the role for her. 

She's nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical movie, and when Ryan Seacrest asked if it was exciting to show another side of herself, she said it was actually a little difficult. 

"It was a challenge for me, because I only saw myself as a type of role as well," she said.
"And The Farewell was very different in that way." 

So what gave her the confidence to try something new? 

"It wasn't a professional confidence. It was more of like, my whole life, I feel this character," she explained. "I feel what she's going through, and I relate to it. I think the beauty about it is that a lot of people did relate to it." 

In The Farewell, Awkwafina plays a writer whose grandmother is terminally ill, but because of cultural traditions, has not been told how sick she is. It might not sound like a movie that should be in the comedy category, but it's definitely a comedic drama. 

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, is also starring and creating a new show coming to Comedy Central based on her life, called Awkwafina is Nora from Queens

She's nominated tonight alongside Emma Thompson for Late Night, Ana de Armas for Knives Out, Cate Blanchett for Where'd You Go, Bernadette, and Beanie Feldstein for Booksmart

