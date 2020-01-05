EXCLUSIVE!

Ana de Armas Reveals She's "a Little Bit of a Mess" Heading Into Her First Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2020 Golden Globes will be a busy night for Ana de Armas.

Not only is the Knives Out actress nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, but she's also presenting at the awards show this evening. With this being de Armas' first Golden Globes, she candidly confesses to Giuliana Rancic that she's "a little bit of a mess."

"Can you tell?" the Cuban-Spanish actress quips on the red carpet.

"Not at all," the E! personality says in support.

This may be de Armas' first Golden Globes, but she already looks like a red carpet veteran. Donning a custom Ralph & Russo gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry, de Armas has dressed to impress.

And the Blade Runner 2049 actress is very happy to be at the Hollywood event. Per de Armas, after popping some champagne, she called her mom and dad in Havana to share the news of her nomination.

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

"I called my mom and my dad—and they were still sleeping. It was so early in the morning," de Armas recalls. "They started crying. You know, it's a lot for them to take in. For me, myself it was so unexpected."

In fact, this nomination is "something so beyond any dream" for de Armas.

Before heading off into The Beverly Hilton, Rancic has de Armas give a shout in Spanish to her family. (As E! viewers surely know, the network broadcasts in 160 countries, including de Armas' home country of Cuba.)

We're sure those back home appreciate this gesture. Best of luck to de Armas!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joey King, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwyneth Paltrow, Joey King and More Stars Who Turned Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2020 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Shines at 2020 Golden Globes in Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Dog Envy That Inspired Her Anniversary Present for Nick Jonas

Sofia Vergara On Saying Goodbye to 11 Seasons of "Modern Family"

Saoirse Ronan Gushes Over Bond With "Little Women" Cast

Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellwegger, Scarlet Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , Giuliana Rancic , Red Carpet , Entertainment , Celebrities , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.