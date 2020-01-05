EXCLUSIVE!

Ben Platt Reacts to Throwback Pics of Him and BFF Beanie Feldstein on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 4:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ben Platt is living the dream at the Golden Globes

He's not just nominated, both as best actor and an EP on The Politician, but he's also nominated alongside his best friend Beanie Feldstein, who's up for best actress in a comedy movie for Booksmart

During Platt's interview with E!, Ryan Seacrest showed off a couple of throwback pics, including one that Platt explains was "us as Mr. Schuester and Jane Lynch from Glee."

"So here we go, Ryan Murphy full circle," he added. 

Platt is the star of Murphy's first big show for Netflix, The Politician, a show that follows Platt as aspiring politician Payton Hobart through various political careers, starting with his run for student body president in high school. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Platt was excited that the show got nominated, but he was especially excited to share the night with Feldstein. 

"That's the more exciting one to me," he said of her nomination. "I mean I'm obviously very excited that The Politician got included and I'm excited for my whole cast, but to hear about Beanie, that just kind of makes it feel like a home event, and it brings it all into reality for me, 'cause I've known her since we were in braces." 

As for how he's going to celebrate tonight, he doesn't seem all that confident in his own chances. 

"The moment someone wins in my category, I will start drinking heavily." 

Hopefully that someone ends up being him. 

Platt is nominated for best actor in a TV musical or comedy series, alongside Bill Hader for Barry, Paul Rudd for Living With Yourself, Ramy Youssef for Ramy, and Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, and The Politician is also up for best TV musical or comedy.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joey King, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gwyneth Paltrow, Joey King and More Stars Who Turned Heads in OMG Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the 2020 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Taylor Swift Shines at 2020 Golden Globes in Her Most Jaw-Dropping Look Yet

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Dog Envy That Inspired Her Anniversary Present for Nick Jonas

Sofia Vergara On Saying Goodbye to 11 Seasons of "Modern Family"

Saoirse Ronan Gushes Over Bond With "Little Women" Cast

Nicole Kidman, Renee Zellwegger, Scarlet Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.