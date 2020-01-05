EXCLUSIVE!

Margot Robbie Dishes on the Letter That Helped Land the Role of Sharon Tate at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020

It's a big night for Margot Robbie.

She's attending the 2020 Golden Globes, held on Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., in celebration of her work in not one, but two major films this year. Not only is she nominated for Best performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her work as Kayla Pospisil, a fictional Fox News employee, in Bombshell, but she also won raves for her turn as the very real Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, nominated tonight for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy.

And when the actresses stopped for a chat with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before heading into the ceremony, she shared how she got into the mindset of a young conservative American woman—Robbie is Australian—and just how she got on director Quentin Tarantino's radar for OUATIH.

On the former, she revealed that it was Twitter, of all things, that helped her get into character. "Well, that was more to understand her political point of view because Kayla and my political point of view are a bit different," she told Seacrest. "So I found Twitter to be a useful tool to hear with young conservative millennial girls were thinking and saying."

And when Seacrest suggested that the process might've been frustrating for someone who didn't exactly agree, Robbie said that wasn't the case. "Never frustration," she admitted. "I just need to come around to how they see the world, you know? It just takes a minute and you do your research and then it clicks and then suddenly they feel like a real person."

 

And as for meeting Tarantino, well, it began the old-fashioned way: snail mail. "I wrote him a letter," she admitted. "I knew I always wanted to, just to say that I love his films and can I come see him on set one day. The timing worked out quite fortuitously, he had just finished writing Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, but no one knew that. So he said, 'Yeah, let's meet up.' And then we sat down."

"So, serendipitous," Seacrest replied. "That's amazing."

"It was meant to be, but it was a couple months before he was ready to go out with the script," she added. "But we kind of had our preliminary meeting and then it evolved in the way that it did."

The best case for sitting down and writing a handwritten letter we've ever heard.

Good luck tonight, Margot!

