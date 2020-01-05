Beanie Feldstein Credits Kristen Wiig as She Reflects on ''Surreal'' Journey to the 2020 Golden Globes

EXCLUSIVE!

Talk about a full circle moment for 2020 Golden Globes nominee Beanie Feldstein!

It was only five years ago that Beanie attended the ceremony with her older brother, actor Jonah Hill, and the importance of tonight is not overlooked by the Booksmart star.

"It's very surreal," she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest exclusively on the red carpet. "I'm kind of in awe of who I've gotten to work with and the projects I've been apart of in the five years that I've been a human in the world. And to be here for Booksmart, which is a movie that I cherish. It celebrates a true female friendship with a really unapologetic, really smart, funny, young girls at the center of it."

Beanie, 26, is up for her first Golden Globe in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film, a major accomplishment she says wouldn't be impossible without the influence of a fellow comedy queen. 

"I remember when I came with Jonah, all I wanted was to meet Kristen Wiig," she recalled. "It was the year of Bridesmaids and that movie is sort of like my north star. I want to aspire to be like all of those women and I think Booksmart is kind of in the lineage of that movie and our dreams. So it feels very special to be here for that movie."

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beanie also had to shout out her lifelong bestie, Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series nominee Ben Platt.

"It feels very surreal. We went to prom together. We literally went to prom together. To be here, it just doesn't feel real. I think it's so special to celebrate him and Kaitlyn and just my group of friends. We all get to be here together at such a young age," the actress told us. 

Soak it all up tonight, Beanie! We're rooting for you.

