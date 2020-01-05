Christina Applegate Is Planning Her Daughter's Birthday Party on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

May as well multitask at the 2020 Golden Globes!

Christina Applegate, a nominee for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, for Dead to Me, revealed to E! Live From the Red Carpet's Ryan Seacrestthat she had her eye on chatting up another attendee for a very special purpose.

Namely, her daughter, Sadie, will be turning 9 on Jan. 27 and she wants a Descendants 3-themed birthday party because—duh—she's obviously a big fan of the Disney Channel fantasy franchise about the kids of some of Disney's most iconic heroes and villains.

"And she wants Sofia Carson to be there," Applegate added. "So I'm going back to interview with Sofia in a minute, and we're going to discuss that."