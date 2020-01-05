Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis Wants to Make "Kicking Hitler in the Balls" an Annual Tradition

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:58 PM
Could Roman Griffin Davis be any more adorable?!
E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with the 12-year-old Jojo Rabbit star during tonight's 2020 Golden Globes red carpet and the precocious Brit star did not disappoint with his candid interview answers.
"You are the youngest nominee tonight, how does it feel to be here at the Golden Globes?" Rancic asked Griffin Davis.
"It's scary," the adorable star replied adding, "I love it. I'm nervous, I'm very honored to be here. It's massive. This red carpet's like a trail to Texas or something."
For those who don't know, in Jojo Rabbit, Griffin Davis plays a wannabe Nazi soldier who actually befriends Adolf Hitler. When Giuliana asked him what his "highlight" was from filming was, he immediately noted a particularly funny scene towards the end of the film.
Todd Williamson/NBC
"Kicking Hitler in the balls out of a window," he smiled. "I loved it. I think it should be like a tradition on your birthday to be able to kick Hitler in the balls out the window. It was the most amazing thing. I've never felt so good. My revenge was just there."
LOL!
As for the 2020 Golden Globes telecast, the young actor is clearly a fan of host Ricky Gervais and his shocking jabs. "I like how he has the courage to say anything," Griffin Davis said.
