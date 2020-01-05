Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis Wants to Make "Kicking Hitler in the Balls" an Annual Tradition

"Kicking Hitler in the balls out of a window," he smiled. "I loved it. I think it should be like a tradition on your birthday to be able to kick Hitler in the balls out the window. It was the most amazing thing. I've never felt so good. My revenge was just there."

LOL!

As for the 2020 Golden Globes telecast, the young actor is clearly a fan of host Ricky Gervais and his shocking jabs. "I like how he has the courage to say anything," Griffin Davis said.