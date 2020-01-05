Joey King's Golden Globes Dress Is a Work Of Art Worthy of a Best Actress Nominee

Joey King was already nominated for best actress in a TV limited series tonight at the Golden Globes; she didn't have to show up in an actual work of art on the red carpet, and yet that's exactly what she did.

King showed up in a black and white Iris Van Herpen dress unlike pretty much anything else we've seen tonight, and she told Giuliana Rancic it was basically an instant yes, thanks to her stylist Jared Eng.

"He grabbed this, grabbed the Harry Winston jewels, I put it on and I was like yep, this is the look," she said.

King is nominated for best actress in a limited series for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, Hulu's miniseries that also starred Patricia Arquette as Gypsy's abusive and ill-fated mother, Dee Dee.