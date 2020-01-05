Cynthia Erivo Isn't Sure Why She Just Didn't Wear Jeans to the "Very Casual" 2020 Golden Globes

It's a charmed night for Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5.

For her first trip to the award show held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif, where she just so happens to be nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her work as Harriet Tubman in the arresting biopic Harriet, she showed up on the red carpet for a chat with E! News' very own Ryan Seacrest dripping in custom couture courtesy of designer Thom Browne.

"It's all hand-beaded and embroidered. It took 800 hours," she described her gorgeous black-and-white gown. "He asked me what one of my favorite things were, and the peony flower is. So he's sown them on the hem of the skirt and on the inside, right here." And that's not even mentioning the rocks she had draped around her neck, worth about $3 million, she told a gobsmacked Seacrest.

And yet, she admitted that the "very casual" vibes at award season's big kickoff had her feeling like she could've come decidedly dressed down.

"So far, so good. I've had a good time. Everyone's lovely, everyone's smiling. So I'm happy," she told Seacrest, adding. "It's very casual. Very casual, easy. I don't know why I didn't just wear jeans, to be honest."