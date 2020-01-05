Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

It's showtime!

And just like that, award season is officially here with the 2020 Golden Globes kicking off in just a matter of hours.

Held at The Beverly Hilton in sunny Southern California, this live award show promises plenty of star power, jokes from host Ricky Gervais and more than a few surprises.

For those not up to date with who is nominated, Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are among the top film nominees. As for the small screen, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead the TV nomination categories.

Before the awards are handed out, however, we have to talk about the fashion in our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night below.

Photos

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

From Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, your favorite actors and actresses are scheduled to attend.

In fact, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are also rumored to be attending thanks to their Best Original Song–Motion Picture nominations. Basically, there's some fabulous fashion to admire all night long.

See every look from head-to-toe in our arrivals gallery updating throughout the night here.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ana de Armas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Ana de Armas Reveals She's "a Little Bit of a Mess" Heading Into Her First Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Celebrities Urge Fans to Donate to Australia Wildfire Relief at the 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington's Love Fest Is the Girl Power the 2020 Golden Globes Needs

Ben Platt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Ben Platt Reacts to Throwback Pics of Him and BFF Beanie Feldstein on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Turn 2020 Golden Globes Into a Rare Date Night

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Margot Robbie Dishes on the Letter That Helped Land the Role of Sharon Tate at the 2020 Golden Globes

Billy Porter

Billy Porter's Angelic 2020 Golden Globes Look Features $2 Million in Diamonds

TAGS/ 2020 Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Entertainment , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Golden Globes , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.