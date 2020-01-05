All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2020 Golden Globes Gown

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:09 PM

Giuliana Rancic knows how to work it on the red carpet.

With countless award seasons under her belt, it isn't surprising that the longtime E! personality is a total pro when it comes to picking a gown for Hollywood events. Thus, to kick off this year's award season, Giuliana donned a silver gown with matching metallic heels to the 2020 Golden Globes.

Rancic first teased her look by sharing her pre-Globes prep process on her Instagram story. In a snap shared to her 2.7 million followers, Rancic discussed how her Fountain of Truth beauty products were her secret weapon to getting "rid of puffy, tired eyes."

Nonetheless, we doubt the famed entertainment journalist needed a lot of help. Yes, the seasoned TV personality attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards to work the network's signature E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but Rancic shone bright among Hollywood's biggest names.

The silver number gave fans a closer look at Rancic's fit frame as it featured a sultry slit on the left side...and we couldn't love it more. Not to mention, in order to highlight the silver detail of the gown, the mother of one chose a glittery pink eyeshadow and a pale pink nail color.

And don't get us started on Rancic's modern clutch. Featuring silver, red and gold, the clutch popped as Rancic posed on the red carpet. (We've never felt bag envy like this before.)

Giuliana Rancic, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

To round out her sparkly red carpet ensemble, Rancic wore diamond rings that would make any girl jealous. In case you forgot, diamonds are a girl's best friend!

Of course, Rancic isn't a stranger to shining bright at the Golden Globes. Case in point: the longtime E! personality impressed in a pearl Gucci gown with Christian Louboutin heels at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Rancic certainly knows how to dress to impress.

With this being the first look of the 2020 awards season, we're certainly eager to see how Giuliana tops herself in the weeks to come. Are you?

