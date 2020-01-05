All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2020 Golden Globes Gown

Giuliana Rancic knows how to work it on the red carpet.

With countless award seasons under her belt, it isn't surprising that the longtime E! personality is a total pro when it comes to picking a gown for Hollywood events. Thus, to kick off this year's award season, Giuliana donned a silver gown with matching metallic heels to the 2020 Golden Globes.

Rancic first teased her look by sharing her pre-Globes prep process on her Instagram story. In a snap shared to her 2.7 million followers, Rancic discussed how her Fountain of Truth beauty products were her secret weapon to getting "rid of puffy, tired eyes."

Nonetheless, we doubt the famed entertainment journalist needed a lot of help. Yes, the seasoned TV personality attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards to work the network's signature E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but Rancic shone bright among Hollywood's biggest names.