Car Crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant Pump

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Taylor Bryant | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 3:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lisa Vanderpump, BravoCon 2019

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

A driver crashed their luxury car into the front patio of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.

One person suffered minor injuries in the accident, whose cause remains unknown, a police spokesperson told E! News. Vanderpump's husband and partner, Ken Todd, told E! News a girl was slightly injured in the crash.

Emergency units were called to the scene and scores of passersby rushed to take photos. One of them showed the front of a silver luxury sports car lodged through a broken glass barrier. Pump is located in between two major streets and was open at the time, as it serves brunch on weekends.

"A Porsche Turbo slammed through Pump at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Robertson in West Hollywood just after 2 p.m. Sunday—one girl slightly injured and taken to the hospital with cuts," Todd said. "And we are very lucky that everyone else was uninjured and safe while dining during Sunday brunch."

Vanderpump and Todd own several restaurants, with SUR being their most famous one. Their workers and Pump's are featured on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

 

Photos

2019 People's Choice Awards: The Vanderpump Rules' Red Carpet Looks

The Hills star Spencer Pratt couldn't help but joke about the incident.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ana de Armas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Ana de Armas Reveals She's "a Little Bit of a Mess" Heading Into Her First Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Couples

Celebrities Urge Fans to Donate to Australia Wildfire Relief at the 2020 Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington's Love Fest Is the Girl Power the 2020 Golden Globes Needs

Ben Platt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Ben Platt Reacts to Throwback Pics of Him and BFF Beanie Feldstein on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Turn 2020 Golden Globes Into a Rare Date Night

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Margot Robbie Dishes on the Letter That Helped Land the Role of Sharon Tate at the 2020 Golden Globes

Billy Porter

Billy Porter's Angelic 2020 Golden Globes Look Features $2 Million in Diamonds

TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , , Top Stories , Vanderpump Rules , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.