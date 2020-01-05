Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga's Emotional Backstage Meeting Will Move You to Tears

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, Instagram

Instagram / Oprah Winfrey

What does it take to make Oprah Winfrey cry? More like who...the answer: Lady Gaga.

The singer got candid about her career, life and personal traumas while speaking onstage with the TV mogul at the first event for her WW 2020 Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. A day later, Oprah posted on her Instagram a video of her getting tearful as she spoke with Gaga backstage after their appearance.

"Where is she? Where is Gaga?" Oprah said, before locating the singer and hugging her. "Can I tell you you were so amazing. You were so good! You were so vulnerable, you were so truthful, you were so real. I couldn't even believe you were doing that! Oh my god you were so real, so good, so strong, so you! It was so good. Thank you for doing that for me."

"Of course I would. That's what happens when you're in the presences of an angel," replied Gaga, who got emotional herself.

"I was like, I couldn't believe you were saying these things. And you were so vulnerable," Oprah said, giving the singer another hug.

"You both let us in, though," commented Oprah's BFF and TV personality Gayle King.

During their onstage chat, Gaga briefly talked about her upcoming new music and also discussed her upcoming new past romance rumors involving her and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper—which she again denied, mental health, living with fibromyalgia, and being a victim of sexual assault—which she has talked about before.

Watch

Bradley Cooper's Birthday Message to Lady Gaga

"I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma," she told Oprah.

The TV mogul told the singer backstage that she was moved by her presence and the way she held herself and spoke to the audience.

"And thank you so much for being a part of healing me and my life," Gaga said.

"Let's end the shame, honey," Oprah replied. "That was just so good. That was powerful."

"We took a big bite of bravery together," Gaga said.

"Hey, we took a big bite of braver!" Oprah said, as the two hugged again. "We didn't even take a little bite."

"No, that was the whole meal," Gaga said, before telling Oprah she loves her.

Oprah wrote on her Instagram, "#Oprahs2020VisionTour Fort Lauderdale, thank you for your warmth and fantastic generosity. And @ladygaga: Your willingness to ‘go there' with your vulnerability opened all our hearts today. Watch our full interview this Wednesday 1/8 on @ww.now's IGTV. #BigBiteOfBravery."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adele, Harry Styles, James Corden

Adele, Harry Styles and James Corden Vacation in the Caribbean

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, 2020 Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globes Party

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Make it a Date Night at His Pre-2020 Golden Globes Party

DaBaby, Mug Shot, Booking Photo, Miami, Arrest

DaBaby Arrested for Battery and Questioned in Robbery Investigation in Miami

Ricky Gervais, 2011 Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Ricky Gervais, 2020 Golden Globes

How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes on TV and Online

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II Were Almost Twinning at Sunday Church Service

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Very Cavallari

Celebrate Kristin Cavallari's Birthday With the Funniest Moments From Very Cavallari

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Oprah Winfrey , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.