Adele, Harry Styles and James Corden Vacation in the Caribbean

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 11:05 AM
Adele, Harry Styles and James Cordenwere recently spotted vacationing in Anguilla in the Caribbean over the New Year's holiday, according to multiple reports.
A man shared on Facebook on Saturday separate photos of the singers and the 41-year-old Late Late Show host on the beach, and they quickly went viral. Adele, 31, was all smiles as she sat in the sand with a drink and frolicked in the ocean wearing a floral retro-style dress.
A day earlier, a female fan posted on Instagram a photo of Harry, 25, posing with her and two friends at a restaurant. She also tagged Adele, seemingly as the person who took the picture.
Adele and Harry have been friends for the last few years. In 2017, the two celebrated his 23rd birthday together with other celeb pals. Both have appeared on fellow Briton James' show, and Harry even guest hosted it in December.
The trio's Caribbean trip continued throughout the weekend. Early on Sunday, a bartender at the Caribbean Fish Market on the island of St Thomas shared on Instagram pics of him with friends and Harry and James at the restaurant. He also shared a photo of a receipt from Saturday night showing a $2,020 tip left on a $472 bill and the handwritten words, "Happy New Year!"
"Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" he wrote. "@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele Happy new year guys!"
In recent days, people have been taking what has been dubbed the "2020 Tipping Challenge." On New Year's Day, Donnie Wahlberg an IHOP server with a $2,020 tip on his $78 check.
