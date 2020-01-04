See Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan's Unique Wedding Dress

Here comes the Riverdale bride!

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the hit CW show, married MLB star Michael Kopech on Saturday after more than two years of dating. The bride wore a dazzling, one-of-a-kind gown that glistened in the daylight as it was adorned with countless beads. The groom sported an off-white suit that complemented his golden blonde hair.

The ceremony took place at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida and the newlyweds kept their special day small and intimate, as they wed in front of about 40 family and friends, including a few of Morgan's Riverdale co-stars.

"We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever," the bride told E! News exclusively. "Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."