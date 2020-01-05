Happy Birthday, Kristin Cavallari! Celebrate With a Look Back At Her Best Bikini Moments

It's Kristin Cavallari's big day!

Very Cavallari's titular star turns 33 today, Jan. 5, and we're celebrating her birthday with a welcome look back at dozens of the E! personality's best and beachiest contributions to our social media feeds. With her reality series' third season premiering in just a few days (Very Cavallari returns this upcoming Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m.), a little retrospective appreciation post starring its leading lady felt necessary for more reasons than one.

After all, Kristin's work-hard, play-hard lifestyle—a true force to be reckoned with, both on- and off-screen—has not been lost on Very Cavallari's cameras these last few fabulous years. During the show's most recent season, we watched the no-nonsense CEO, bestselling author and mom of three enjoy a couple of highly deserved vacation days in Mexico with her husband Jay Cutler and a group of friends.