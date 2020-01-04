Kylie Jenner Makes Her First Major Hair Change of 2020 With an Electrifying Color

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 2:17 PM

New hair, who dis?

Kylie Jenner is seriously getting into the "new year, new me" spirit, especially after debuting a major hair change on Friday night. And while 2020 has just begun, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already ahead of the curve when it comes to manifesting a new persona.

On Friday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul showed off a sunny yellow 'do on Instagram for her 156 million followers to see. Making the dramatic transformation even more eye-catching, the reality TV personality matched her bright hair color to her handbag.

"yummy," the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared, alongside an image that put her sunshine locks on full display. She later uploaded a collage of images that put her long extensions front-and-center.

Moreover, in her social media snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a body-hugging long-sleeve dress with a blue and grey pattern that made her electrifying hair pop.

Kylie Jenner's Never-Before-Seen Pics From 2019

This isn't the only exciting beauty venture the 22-year-old icon has for 2020.

Early on Friday, the reality TV personality teased an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection and her first collaboration of the year with none other than one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

"First collaboration of 2020 coming soon," the brand account shared on social media, alongside a behind-the-scenes image of baby Stormi looking at the beauty samples and packaging, which included colorful butterfly designs.

The KUWTK star is also getting ready to release a cheeky Valentine's Day makeup collection.

With her dramatic hair transformation and upcoming makeup collections, it looks like Kylie is already taking the beauty space by storm (pun intended).

