Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send ''Thoughts and Prayers'' to Australia Amid Wildfires

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shedding light on the devastating wildfires that have been spreading across Australia for months now.

Showing no signs of stopping, about 12.35 million acres have burned in Australia, destroying more than 1,400 homes and claiming the lives of about 23 people. According to CBS News, "more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames" and the number is expected to "exponentially increase."

On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to send a powerful message to Australia, its residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes and the volunteer firefighters that have been fighting the flames.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram, alongside devastating images of the effects of the wildfires in Australia.

The captioned continued: "From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues."