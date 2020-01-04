Miranda Lambert Sneaks Up on Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert can't get enough off of her hubby.

On Friday night, Jan. 3, the 36-year-old country singer took to Instagram to tell her fans and followers that while her days off are coming to a close, she's excited to start rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

And while taking to social media to share that with her followers, she also shared a silly video of her husband Brenda McLoughlin shirtless singing along to "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses, shirtless while cooking dinner in their home kitchen.

In the video, Lambert can be seen sneaking up on him as she makes her way from the living room into their kitchen while McLoughlin continues to sing along to the tune and then suddenly realizes she's recording him, so he breaks out in a smile.

"Happy 2020 y'all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic. Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y'all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease #wildcard #wildcardtour," the singer wrote on her caption.