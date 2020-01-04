Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out at 2020 Golden Globes Party

Owen Kolasinski /BFA.com for W Magazine
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 8:48 AM
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were all smiles at W magazine's pre-2020 Golden Globes party on Friday night.
And they had great reasons to be; It was reported days before the holidays that the couple, who went public with their relationship just last year, secretly wed and are expecting their first child. The couple has not commented on either.
At the party, Turner-Smith showcased what appeared to be a baby bump in a long sleeve cream belted coat dress with a draped high neck collar, black strappy sandals and large glasses, and carried a black studded clutch. Jackson wore a dark suit with no tie. The two hung out with stars such as Craig Robinson, Ellen Pompeo and Laura Dern, who is nominated for a Golden Globe her role in the Netflix movie Marriage Story.
Celebrity guests included Adam Driver, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for Marriage Story, Chris Evans, Joey King, who is nominated for her role in the Hulu miniseries The Act, Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for his role in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, its director Quentin Tarantino, who is nominated for his movie as well, Natasha Lyonne, who is nominated for her role in Russian Doll, Joaquin Phoenix, who is nominated for his performance in the movie Joker, his fiancée, actress Rooney Mara, and sister, actress Rain Phoenix.
Also spotted: Antonio Banderas, who is nominated for the film Pain and Glory, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Paquin, Armie Hammer, and Ben Platt, who is nominated for his role in The Politician.
The event took place at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood and also celebrated the launch of W's Best Performances issue, on stands February 4.
The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Check out a full list of Golden Globe Award nominations.
