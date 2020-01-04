Pink Pledges to Donate $500,000 to Help Fight Australia Wildfires

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 7:45 AM

Pink has joined the rallying cry of support for the people of Australia affected by this season's deadly wildfires and she's taking it a step further.

The U.S. pop star, who has performed in the country many times over the years, announced on Instagram on Friday night that she has pledged to donate $500,000 to firefighters battling the blazes, which have killed at least 23 people since September, including 12 this past week.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," she wrote. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️"

Officials estimate that millions of native animals, including thousands of koala bears, have been killed in the blazes. More than 13 acres of land have been burned this fire season, Australia's summer, including at least 1,300 homes in the southeastern part of the country. More than 100,000 people have recently been urged to evacuate.

In recent days, celebs such as Kate Middletonand Prince WilliamNaomi Watts—who spent her teen years in Australia, and Aussie stars Nicole Kidman, husband Keith UrbanJai CourtneyHugh Jackman and  Bindi Irwin have expressed support on social media for the people of Australia.

In addition, Irwin, daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, said more than 900,000 animals affected by the fires have been treated at her family's Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Fellow Australian star Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove on Netflix's Stranger Things, started a GoFundMe on behalf of the Australian Red Cross Society to aid those affected by the fires. More than $62,000 has been raised as of Saturday morning. 

"Australia is in dire need of your help," he said in a video. "There are so many communities on fire right now."

Australian star Joel Edgerton and U.S. comedy actor Nick Kroll, his co-star in the 2016 film Loving, are also raising funds to help Australian firefighters.

