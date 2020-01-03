Chantel Jeffries and Diplo Turn Up the Heat With PDA-Filled Getaway

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020

Chantal Jeffries, Diplo

Starting off the year right! 

Diplo and Chantel Jeffries are celebrating the start of 2020 with a little flirtatious getaway and lots of PDA. The two were spotted relaxing together on a beach in Mexico, and in between laying on the sand, they got super flirty while enjoying the water together. The pair are both major EDM stars, but it looks like they also have a penchant for some fun in the sun in common as well. 

The pair hasn't officially confirmed their relationship yet, but there has been a lot of flirty signs that point to being an item. Chantel posted about their lavish vacation on her Instagram while Diplo took some pictures of her in her bikini. In the photos she's seen posing, and Diplo was the one behind the camera capturing the sexy content. 

"V chill & ready to hear good music tn," she captioned the snap. Diplo couldn't help but send back a cute response on the post. "I quit," he wrote. 

Diplo Takes Over the E! Red Carpet at 2019 AMAs

Both Chantel and Diplo have taken to their Instagram stories to showoff lots of content of their Mexican getaway, but have kept the details of their personal relationship on the down low. Chantel was previously linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly in July of 2019, and famously dated Justin Bieber back in 2016.

Diplo has also made a name for himself in the last year with his hilarious social media antics. Including, hacking the Jonas Brothers social accounts. Plus, he live streamed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding without permission. From the looks of his pictures with Chantel, there is no joking around here. 

2020 may have found its first official celebrity love story! 

