Siesta Key Romance Report: See Where Alex, Juliette and More Stars Stand

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 4:00 AM
The forecast for Siesta Key calls for plenty of heat in the romance department.
It's almost time for the season three premiere of MTV's juicy reality show. And for those hoping for some relationship updates, you have a lot to keep up with!
As the new season kicks off tonight, fans will quickly learn that "It couple" Juliette Porter and Alex Kompothecras are on the outs. In fact, both have moved on with Juliette dating a member of Bachelor Nation.
That's right, JoJo Fletcher and Amanda Stanton's ex Robby Hayes is joining the crew and not everyone in the cast is thrilled. Yes, we're totally talking about you Chloe Trautman.
But as viewers of Siesta Key know, relationships in this town change within an instance. And in this town, some people can't seem to let go.
Before the new season begins, get all the scoop on where your favorite Siesta Key cast members stand in the romance department thanks to our gallery below.
We can't wait to witness these love stories unfold on Tuesday nights.
In season one and two, fans watched Juliette and Alex Kompothecras' roller coaster romance. But when kicking off season three, the college graduate has her eyes on Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes. While the couple has since split, we have a feeling this story is just beginning.
Siesta Key's bad boy is about to make some headlines in season three. The law school student starts off the season dating Alyssa Salerno. In fact, E! News recently confirmed that she's pregnant. But in an added twist, Alex's ex Juliette Porter claims he wasn't faithful to his pregnant girlfriend. Oh dear!
After not finding love in Bachelor Nation with Amanda Stanton and JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelor in Paradise alumna is heading to Siesta Key where he dates Juliette Porter. Spoiler alert: She might not accept his final rose.
While she may have a soft spot for Alex Kompothecras, this original cast member is focused on sharing her thoughts on other cast members' romantic lives. Previews show Chloe disapproving of Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes' relationship. What could possibly go wrong?
The supermodel is starting off season three single and ready to mingle. Previews, however, suggest that sparks may be flying between Kelsey and new cast member Jake—who is BFFs with Robby Hayes. Stay tuned!
While fans rooted for Brandon and Madisson Hausburg to work out, both parties are moving on in season three. The music artist has his eyes on Amanda Marie Miller.
After things didn't work out with Brandon Gomes, Madisson is ready to start season three off with a new love interest who is 46. "I'm dating our producer Ish. Do you remember him from season one?" she revealed to Chloe Trautman in the season three premiere.
Although things didn't work out between Garrett and Kelsey Owens, the fitness instructor remains with Cara Geswelli at the beginning of season three. Will they last? That's to be determined.
While Cara starts season three off by continuing to date Garrett Miller, their current relationship status remains unclear. In fact, it's hard to find one picture of Garrett on Cara's Instagram right about now. Maybe because Garrett is spotted kissing ex Kelsey Owens in the trailer.
In season three of Siesta Key, Amanda and Brandon Gomes develop a fling in front of the cameras. There's just one problem: Cara's ex JJ Mizell is close by to complicate the situation.
He's not giving up just yet! In season three, Jared continues to have his eyes on Kelsey Owens. To bad a visit from his ex-wife throws a curveball in his plans.
Siesta Key kicks off a brand-new season Tuesday night at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
