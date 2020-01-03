How The Morning Show Surprised Us All

Once upon a time known as November, 2017, we opened a story with this line: "Jennifer Aniston is preparing to make her return to TV."

In October, 2018, we wrote a story with this headline: "Steve Carell Returning to TV in Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's New Apple Series."

The Morning Show didn't just have an exciting cast. It was a Moment, the return to the medium of two of TV's comedy greats from great, beloved TV comedies that, even though they were long off the air, were still top of mind for a whole new generation.

Thanks to streaming, The Office and Friends are still two of the most popular shows around, especially for teens who weren't even alive when Friends first aired. Put Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell alongside Reese Witherspoon, one of TV's biggest stars after Big Little Lies (and who also played Aniston's sister on Friends), and you've got an infallible trio, irresistible to all generations. Put them in a show about the presumably soapy and dramatic and occasionally (hopefully) ridiculous world of morning television and it feels like there's no way you could lose.