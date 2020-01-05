15 Yummy, Crunchy, Sweet and Salty Keto Snacks You Can Buy Online

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's so many diets to choose from in the quest to create a New Year Glow-Up. From Paleo to Vegan, low-carb to raw food and everything in between, changing your food habits can mean changing your life. But it doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you're going Keto.

In honor of National Keto Day, we found some fab snacks that'll satiate your sweet tooth (or satisfy your savory needs) without blowing your new diet. There's cookies and bars, nuts and seeds, and even some good, old-fashioned beef sticks for the carnivore in you. Whether you need something with a cheesy crunch or maybe a sweet reminder of yesteryear, these snacks will keep you going all throughout the New Year.

So join us in celebrating National Keto Day and shop our keto snack picks below!