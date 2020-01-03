Nikki Bella Is Engaged to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella is engaged to the man of her dreams!

The Total Bellas star revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev with one of the cutest Instagram announcements of 2020. She wrote on Instagram, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

And in an Instagram announcement of his own, Artem thanked Nikki for coming into his life and saying yes to his proposal. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," he shared. "So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Alongside their announcements, the couple shared photos of the romantic proposal which appeared to take place in a ballroom covered in red roses. To make things even better, the pro dancer hired a string quartet to serenade his leading lady as he popped the question. 

Watch

Can Nikki Bella Convince Brie to Come Out of Retirement?

Nikki and Artem's engagement isn't all that surprising considering how in love the pair looked while vacationing in France. Throughout their stay in the European country, the duo was plagued with questions about when they were going to get engaged, especially after Nikki met Artem's parents. 

Within minutes of making the announcement, fans and friends flooded Nikki and Artem's comments sections with congratulations and well wishes.

Perhaps Nikki was hinting at the engagement on New Yea'rs Eve, when she posted a photo with the saying, "This will be a good year." 

No word yet on the wedding date or other festivities, but knowing Nikki and sister Brie Bella, there will no doubt be a big party to celebrate the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Congratulations, Nikki and Artem!

