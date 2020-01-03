Everything Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Have Said About Wanting Kids

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed a daughter!

The actress and the Good Charlotte star, who wed in 2015, took to social media on Friday to share the exciting news with their fans. In their announcement post, the couple also revealed their daughter's name: Raddix Madden!

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple wrote on Instagram. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," Diaz and Madden continued. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

The couple concluded their post by sending love to their followers, "From our family to all of yours."