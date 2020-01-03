Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive Their Love Story

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of the blue, that they had welcomed their first child.

They are now parents to a baby girl, Raddix Madden.

On second thought, their surprise announcement should not actually come as a surprise; Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, are one of Hollywood's most private couples. While the two do maintain social media accounts, they rarely post anything about each other on them. And they are rarely photographed together in public—they have not attended a celebrity event in more than three years.

Diaz and Madden announced their baby news almost exactly five years after they tied the knot in, yes, a surprise wedding at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Regardless, Diaz and Madden also remain one of the most popular Hollywood couples, and while they have disabled comments on their Instagram posts announcing the birth of their daughter, fans have been leaving congratulatory messages on their other posts.