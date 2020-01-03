Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby: Relive Their Love Story

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 11:45 AM

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised fans on Friday when they announced, out of the blue, that they had welcomed their first child.

They are now parents to a baby girl, Raddix Madden.

On second thought, their surprise announcement should not actually come as a surprise; Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, are one of Hollywood's most private couples. While the two do maintain social media accounts, they rarely post anything about each other on them. And they are rarely photographed together in public—they have not attended a celebrity event in more than three years.

Diaz and Madden announced their baby news almost exactly five years after they tied the knot in, yes, a surprise wedding at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Regardless, Diaz and Madden also remain one of the most popular Hollywood couples, and while they have disabled comments on their Instagram posts announcing the birth of their daughter, fans have been leaving congratulatory messages on their other posts.

Photos

Cameron Diaz's Best Looks

Check out the couple's road to romance, marriage and baby:

Cameron Diaz, Benji Maden

AKM-GSI

May 2014: Gym Buddies

The longtime pals are spotted at the gym together amid rumors that the two have quietly begun dating. Meanwhile, he plays coy when asked about them in an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Dave Spencer/Splash News

June 2014: NYC Lovin'

The couple is photographed hand in hand while strolling together in the Big Apple together.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

MiamiPIXX/SBMF/FAMEFLYNET

July 2014: Packin' on PDA

These two can't help but flaunt their affection for each other as they take a dip in the ocean in Florida over Fourth of July weekend! During their trip, they visit her family.

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

CIAO/AKM-GSI

July 2014: Overseas Lovers!

The two take their romance to Italy, where they were spotted all smiles they hiked through a trail. 

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

AKM-GSI

July 2014: Romantic Getaway

The Sex Tape star and the Good Charlotte rocker continue to showcase their love while vacationing in Positano, Italy. A source tells E! News, "They are openly acknowledging to friends that they see a long future together, and yes, marriage may be a part of that plan. It's being discussed, whether seriously, who knows."

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

AKM-GSI

July 2014: So In Love!

The couple relishes in a romantic moment in Italy. 

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Dean/MRM/NPG.com

July 2014: Spicy Date Night!

Cam and Benji enjoy dinner at a Mexican restaurant with his sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, who was celebrating the premiere of her VH1 reality show.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

AKM-GSI

July 2014: L'Amour

The duo enjoys an intimate trip together in France over the summer.  

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

INFphoto.com

November 2014: Tis the Season...for Romance!

Unafraid to bear the chilly weather, the two step out in NYC all bundled up together!

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Xposure/AKM-GSI

December 2014: Engagement Rumors

The couple arrives looking blissfully happy at JFK airport, where Cameron flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

X17online.com

Jan. 5, 2015: Married!

Surprise! The two tie the knot at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Roadhouse Brewing Co, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

Facebook, AKM-GSI

January 2015: Honeymoon

The newlyweds honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Double Date

Javiles/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

January 2015: Hi Newlyweds

The newlyweds are photographed in public for the first time since their wedding, driving to meet up with his brother Joel Madden, wife Nicole Richie, and their two children for lunch.

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

January 2015: Kiss!

The two are caught on the Lakers' Kiss Cam during a game.

Cameron Diaz

Fern/Sharpshooter Images

February 2015: Grocery Shopping

The notoriously private couple is spotted leaving a Whole Foods in L.A.

Benji Madden, Tattoo, Instagram

Instagram

March 2015: Wearing His Love

The musician gets a tattoo of his wife's name on his chest.

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Instagram

April 2016: Cameron Opens Up

The actress opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.

"The first thing I said when I first met my [would be] husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

She adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!" 

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Instagram

June 2018: Back to Italy

The two vacation in Italy again.

fiaexclu_diaz_madden_022719_05486

FIA Pictures

February 2019: Date Night

The two show PDA on a night out in Los Angeles.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

July 2019: Another Date Night

The two are spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Cameron Diaz

LRR / BACKGRID

August 2019: Cameron Reflects on Marriage

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, party

Photographer Group / Splash News

January 2020: Oh, Baby!

Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden.

Congrats to the family!

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

