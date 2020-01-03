Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Found Their Canadian Hideaway Thanks to Katharine McPhee and David Foster

You know what they say: famous couples who help each other find mansions together, stay together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their first Christmas with 7-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in Canada this year, opting to spend the holiday at a private location with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, instead of participating in Queen Elizabeth II II's holiday celebrations. (Don't worry, they got the okay from the Queen!)

But how did they choose where to stay? As it turns out, Smash alum Katharine McPhee—who went to school with Meghan in Los Angeles when they were teens—had her husband David Foster help them find the luxurious Canadian home.

As the famed music producer told DailyMail.com, "I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's. It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment."