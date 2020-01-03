Halsey and Evan Peters Take Their Romance to Australia

BACKGRID
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 10:15 AM
BACKGRID
Halsey and Evan Peters have taken their romance Down Under.
...to Australia! The two have been spending the holidays on the Gold Coast. They were recently photographed riding a jet ski together. Halsey was also pictured on a yacht, sporting a colorful bikini and yellow handkerchief over her hair.
Halsey, 25, was scheduled to perform the Falls Festival in the Australian town of Lorne just after Christmas but the event was canceled due to risk of bushfires. More than 200 of them are burning across the southeastern parts of the continent. The singer then performed a last-minute concert in Melbourne benefiting Australian firefighters.
Halsey and Evan, 32, first sparked romance rumors in September, when they were spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain north of Los Angeles.
A month later, they were seen showing PDA outside a restaurant in town. At the end of October, they wore coordinating costumes at her Halloween party and finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at his show American Horror Story's 100th episode celebration event...dressed as Sonny Bono and Cher.
Ellen DeGeneres later brought up their appearance while talking to Halsey on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and scared the singer by having someone pop out of a side table.
BACKGRID
"You distracted me with the boyfriend question," the singer said. "I wasn't ready."
She added, "I don't know what's scarier though is having to talk about my boyfriend on TV or having that happen."
In November, Halsey and Evan were seen showing PDA while walking on the beach in Santa Monica. Her appearance sparked pregnancy rumors, which she denied.
"Still not pregnant," she tweeted. "Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes."
"Is it a boy? Is it a girl?" she joked. "It's pancakes."
