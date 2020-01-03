Karlie Kloss' Reaction to a Project Runway Contestant's Shady ''Kushners'' Comment Can't Be Missed

2020 already has a cringe-worthy reality TV moment to report.

On Thursday night's episode of Project Runway, contestant Tyler Neasloney seemingly shaded host and judge Karlie Kloss about her Kushner connection. As E! readers surely know, the supermodel is married to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner—who is best known for being Ivanka Trump's husband and a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

The controversial comment came about after the designers were challenged with creating a Paris-worthy look for Kloss, using only materials found at Goodwill. Neasloney, who wanted to create "a very traditional like Montauk, Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana vibe," designed a ruffled top and pencil-skirt ensemble.

While Neasloney was proud of his work, having used only "four pairs of pants," the judges were left unimpressed. Here's where the shady comment came in…

"It's definitely wearable in some place that is neither Paris nor Montauk or Martha's Vineyard," judge Brandon Maxwell criticized. "I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly."

"Not even to dinner with the Kushners?" Neasloney confidently quipped.