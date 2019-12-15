RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps' Holiday Traditions Will Have You Feelin' Merry—And Jovani

by Jamie Blynn | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

Luann de Lesseps, Fashion Police

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps can plead guilty to...having fabulous traditions.

The Real Housewives of New York star will be ringing in holidays with her go-to dish: eggs a la francaise. And we're especially grateful she's sharing the cool, not uncool, recipe with E! News. (After all, as she tells E!, food is her favorite part of the festivities!)

To start, "whip eggs in a bowl with a place of water, it makes them frothy," Luann shares. "Put some butter in a saucepan, not a frying pan. Add the eggs and stir at a very low temperate constantly so they become like whipped potatoes and add your choice of garnish." And, of course, nothing is complete without a little garnish. Adds the reality star, "Truffle oil, for me, over the holidays, is the best."

Still, iconic meal—Luann described it as a hangover cure during an episode in Turks and Caicos—isn't the only way she celebrates the season.

Another favorite tradition, according to the singer: "Decorating the Christmas tree with Christmas music and my ornaments from around the world." And, as she notes, you cannot forget about the "beautiful" scented candles. So very chic (c'est La Vie)!

As for her New Year's Eve celebrations, well, the Countess takes a more low key approach. As she joked, come midnight, she'll be "in bed!"

