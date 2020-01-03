Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Getting Her Own Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration Ahead of 2nd Birthday

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 9:40 AM
Like mother, like daughter!
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is following in her mom's footsteps and getting into the beauty industry. On Friday, Kylie and her company Kylie Cosmetics announced that it's next collaboration would be with none other than the beauty moguls daughter Stormi. "First collaboration of 2020 coming soon," the brand captioned a photo of Stormi picking out some nail polish samples.
Kylie also took to her social media to talk about the collab as well. "coming soon.." she wrote with a heart and butterfly emoji. If the pictures in question are any indication, then it seems her new products may drop on Valentine's day. In the photo, Stormi is placed in front of a piece of paper that reads "Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020."
Kylie's beauty brand is still going strong, and this wouldn't be the first time she's done a collaboration with someone close with her.
A few years back Kylie and former bestie Jordyn Woods worked together on some products, plus she has also done collaborations with her big sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
In the last decade Kylie has become a beauty mogul and taken Kylie Cosmetics to a whole new level. In November of 2019 she sold a $600 Million majority stake in her company. "Coty Inc.and Kylie Jenner announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership in order to jointly build and further develop Kylie's existing beauty business into a global powerhouse brand," the release read. "Together, Coty and Kylie will set and lead the strategic direction of the partnership, focusing on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. Kylie and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts in terms of product and communications initiatives, building on her unrivaled global reach capabilities through social media."
Naturally, partnering up with Stormi seems only fitting for the doting mother. We can't wait to see what they come up with!
