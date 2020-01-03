Relive Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's "Yummy" Love Story

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have come a long way since their first meeting in 2009.

As fans of the "Boyfriend" singer and the model might recall, the stars were first introduced by her dad, Stephen Baldwin, at the Today show over a decade ago. Years after that first meeting, Justin and Hailey became close friends, so close, in fact, that they began sparking romance rumors.

While the two were never officially an exclusive couple over the years, that all changed following Justin's breakup with Selena Gomez in 2018. In the months following his split, Justin reunited with Hailey, and the rest is history. That summer, the two got engaged and later tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. In Sept. 2019, the couple wed once again, this time in front of their friends and family in lavish South Carolina ceremony.

Now, as the couple kicks off a new decade together, Justin is paying tribute to his steamy romance with Hailey in his new song, "Yummy."