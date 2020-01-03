Today's Best Sales: Alternative Apparel, Outdoor Voices & More

Stocksy
by Jake Thompson | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 8:41 AM
Happy 2020! To celebrate the new year, why not treat yourself to a new wardrobe?
Maybe you've been wanting a new plushy coat, pair of on-trend boots, luxe designer handbag or work out gear for the new you.
We wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend DAILY deals so that you can start the year off in style. Some of our favorites today:
•Neiman Marcus: Earn up to a $300 gift card with select priced purchase of $250+ with code JANGC (beauty included), ends 1/03.
•Pat McGrath Labs: Get 10% off Golden Opulence palette with code GOLDEN10, ends 1/05.
•Saks: $50 off every $250 you spend (up to $500 in savings) with code FORYOUSF, ends 1/04.
•Ulta Beauty: Jumbo hair event -- up to 50% off shampoo & conditioner faves (shop here), ends 1/25.
•Outdoor Voices: Up to 50% off of select items including the MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie in Pink/Truffle, 7/8 Springs Leggings in Olive/Willow/Hemp, Doing Things Bra in Paprika Blooms, and TechSweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings in Ruby/Currant/Brick.
•Alternative Apparel: Site-wide sale, no exclusions, 25% off with code NUYOU25
• Nordstrom Rack: Score 65% off designer coats and jackets, cozy up to 35% off Ugg boots and up to 75% off quality cashmere.
•Gilt: Grab a new coat (wool, puffer, and on-trend leather) for up to 75% off.
•Dermstore: Save up to 10% more on all sale items.
•Target: Score up to 50% off home, toys and beauty and up to 70% off select clothing and shoes.
•Walmart: Shop thousands of products in the end-of-year clearance sale from home, clothing, toys, kitchen and more!
•Anthropologie: Take an additional 40% off all sale items.
•Barneys: Final days of liquidation! 30 to 50% off storewide + extra 15% off entire purchase.
•Biossance: Get a free Bright Future Duo when you spend $50 or more.
•MAC Cosmetics: Up to 40% off on all sale items in the Goodbyes section.
•Jurilique: Save up to 50% on sale items.
•Privé Revaux: save $20 off on new frames with code NEWYEAR20.
•Reformation: Nearly 70% off on all sale items!
•Nasty Gal: Go wild with up to 90% off everything in the clearance rack.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor.
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
Check these brands that give back and how Rob Gronkowski jump-started his healthy new year at E!.
