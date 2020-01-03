Vanessa Hudgens Speaks Out About "Really F--ked Up" and "Traumatizing" Nude Photo Leak

More than a decade since her scandalous nude photo leak, Vanessa Hudgens is calling it like it was: "really f$%ked up."

As fans may recall, back in September 2007, a nude photo of the former Disney star, then 18 years old, was leaked online, spurring headlines and humiliation for the young star.

"I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust mean the world to me," the High School Musical star said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I am embarrassed over this situation and regret having ever taken these photos. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends."

"Vanessa has apologized for what was obviously a lapse in judgment," network spokeswoman Patti McTeague commented 12 years ago. "We hope she's learned a valuable lesson."

While she bore the blame for the breach of privacy back then, Hudgens is not mincing words about that invasive scandal today.