Sam Hunt Drops New Song "Sinning With You" After DUI Arrest

Sam Hunt's new music is finally here.

The country crooner released his long-awaited new single "Sinning With You" on Friday, and it's an introspective look at religion and how a person's relationship with it can evolve over time.

Fans of the singer will recall that this single was supposed to come out months ago. Originally slated for a Nov. 22 release, Hunt's DUI arrest in Nashville on Nov. 21 prompted him to change the release date for the single.

Now that is has finally arrived, let's break down the lyrics.

In the first verse, Hunt sings about growing up in a religious family and how, through time and education, he learned to question it all. (For context, his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, is the daughter of a pastor.)

As he sings, "Raised in the first pew / Praises for Yeshua / Case of a small town repression / Your body was baptized / So disenfranchised / I was your favorite confession."