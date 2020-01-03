Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Laid to Rest One Week After Suicide

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 7:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ari Behn

Ibl/Shutterstock

Norway's royal family members attended the funeral of Ari Behn on Friday. 

Princess Märtha Louise, who married Behn in 2002 and announced their split in 2016, was at the Oslo Cathedral service as were her three children Emma Tallulah, Leah Isadora and Maud Angelica. Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and King Harald were in attendance, as well. 

Behn died by suicide on Christmas Day. He was 47 years old.

"It's with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today," his manager, Geir Håkonsund, told Norwegian newspaper VG, last week. "We ask for respect for our privates lives in the time to come."

King Harald also paid tribute to his former son-in-law after news of Behn's death broke.

"It is with great sadness the Queen and I have received the news of Ari Behn's passing," the royal said in a statement obtained by The Independent. "Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother." 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

In 2017, Behn accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Nobel Peace Prize concert 10 years before. 

"We had a great talk, he sat right beside me," Behn told the BBC in 2017. "After five minutes he said, 'hey, let's go out and have a cigarette'. Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls."

Behn claimed he put off the alleged advances by replying, "Er, maybe later." 

According to CBS News, it appeared that Behn never pursued criminal charges or a lawsuit against the House of Cards actor, and Spacey didn't comment on the allegations.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Fashion Police Widget

Kylie Jenner's Tequila-Filled New Year’s Celebration Is a 2020 Mood

Sarah Michelle Gellar, The Grudge

15 Spooky Secrets About The Grudge Franchise

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Relive Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's "Yummy" Love Story

DaBaby, Mug Shot, Booking Photo, Miami, Arrest

DaBaby Arrested for Battery and Questioned in Robbery Investigation in Miami

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Alternative Apparel, Outdoor Voices & More

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Help Hikers Struggling to Take a Selfie

Supernatural

Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Focused New Year's Resolution Will Make Fans Emotional

TAGS/ Royals , Death , Celebrities , Kevin Spacey , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.