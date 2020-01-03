Jennifer Lopez's Holidays With Alex Rodriguez and Her Kids Have Her Ready to Tackle 2020

Jennifer Lopez is recharged and ready for 2020.

After a jam-packed 2019 filled with a 50th birthday, blockbuster tour, hit movie and award nominations, the triple threat is already full speed ahead into the new year after accepting the Spotlight Award at the 31st Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday.

But, before it was time to hit the red carpet again, even superstars like Lopez benefit from a break. As she told E! News at the event, "The holidays were awesome. We were with the kids the whole time and it was, it was beautiful and that, that recharges me. That refuels me. It gets me excited again to go out there and make them proud."

The performer shared a peek into those family celebrations on social media, including a picture of her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez kissing in front of a tree for Christmas as well as snaps of them celebrating with their kids on New Year's Eve.